Beth Hart streams Mechanical track

Beth Hart has exclusively streamed her track Mechanical Heart with TeamRock.
It’s taken from upcoming album Better Than Home, which is launched via Provogue Records on April 13.
Grammy-nominated Hart recently said of the follow-up to Bang Bang Boom Boom: “This record is not like that aesthetic. I bounce all over the place, man. I’ve got multiple personalities. A lot of them.
“Keep working on telling the truth – that’s my mantra for the music. Tell the truth, work your ass off, and keep going there. I’ve got four things I have to do and the rest I leave to the wind – pray, work out, eat right, and keep in contact with my doctor.”
Better Than Home is available for pre-order now. Hart tours the UK in May:
May 01: Bristol Colston Hall
May 03: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
May 06: Glasgow O2 ABC
May 08: London Barbican
May 09: Leeds Academy
May 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange
May 13: Nottingham Rock City
Tracklist
Might As Well Smile
Tell ‘Em To Hold On
Tell Her You Belong To Me
Trouble
Better Than Home
St. Teresa
We’re Still Living In The City
The Mood That I’m In
Mechanical Heart
As Long As I Have A Song