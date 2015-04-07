Beth Hart streams Better Than Home

Beth Hart is streaming her upcoming album Better Than Home exclusively via TeamRock.
Hart’s seventh solo outing – and follow-up to Bang Bang Boom Boom – is released on April 13 via Provogue and the Mascot Label Group.
She describes one of the tracks, Mechanical Heart, as a love song for her husband Scott Guetzkow. She says: “It was my way of saying, ‘yeah, I don’t have a healthy or normal heart, but I’m going to figure out a way to bring you everything you need and want in life.‘”
And she says Trouble is “a brass balls song about a female who says, ‘I didn’t come here to make trouble, but the bottom line, it’s a whole lot of fun.’ It’s a bad girl song.”
Hart tours the UK next month, starting in Bristol on May 1.
BETH HART UK TOUR 2015
May 01: Bristol Colston Hall
May 03: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
May 06: Glasgow O2 ABC
May 08: London Barbican
May 09: Leeds Academy
May 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange
May 13: Nottingham Rock City
BETTER THAN HOME TRACKLIST
- Might As Well Smile 2. Tell ‘Em To Hold On 3. Tell Her You Belong To Me 4. Trouble 5. Better Than Home 6. St Teresa 7. We’re Still Living In The City 8. The Mood That I’m In 9. Mechanical Heart 10. As Long As I Have A Song