Beth Hart streams Better Than Home

Beth Hart is streaming her upcoming album Better Than Home exclusively via TeamRock.

Hart’s seventh solo outing – and follow-up to Bang Bang Boom Boom – is released on April 13 via Provogue and the Mascot Label Group.

She describes one of the tracks, Mechanical Heart, as a love song for her husband Scott Guetzkow. She says: “It was my way of saying, ‘yeah, I don’t have a healthy or normal heart, but I’m going to figure out a way to bring you everything you need and want in life.‘”

And she says Trouble is “a brass balls song about a female who says, ‘I didn’t come here to make trouble, but the bottom line, it’s a whole lot of fun.’ It’s a bad girl song.”

Hart tours the UK next month, starting in Bristol on May 1.

BETH HART UK TOUR 2015

May 01: Bristol Colston Hall

May 03: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

May 06: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 08: London Barbican

May 09: Leeds Academy

May 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 13: Nottingham Rock City

BETTER THAN HOME TRACKLIST