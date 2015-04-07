Trending

Beth Hart streams Better Than Home

By News  

Hear her latest album in full exclusively via TeamRock

Beth Hart is streaming her upcoming album Better Than Home exclusively via TeamRock.

Hart’s seventh solo outing – and follow-up to Bang Bang Boom Boom – is released on April 13 via Provogue and the Mascot Label Group.

She describes one of the tracks, Mechanical Heart, as a love song for her husband Scott Guetzkow. She says: “It was my way of saying, ‘yeah, I don’t have a healthy or normal heart, but I’m going to figure out a way to bring you everything you need and want in life.‘”

And she says Trouble is “a brass balls song about a female who says, ‘I didn’t come here to make trouble, but the bottom line, it’s a whole lot of fun.’ It’s a bad girl song.”

Hart tours the UK next month, starting in Bristol on May 1.

BETH HART UK TOUR 2015

May 01: Bristol Colston Hall

May 03: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

May 06: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 08: London Barbican

May 09: Leeds Academy

May 11: Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 13: Nottingham Rock City

BETTER THAN HOME TRACKLIST

  1. Might As Well Smile 2. Tell ‘Em To Hold On 3. Tell Her You Belong To Me 4. Trouble 5. Better Than Home 6. St Teresa 7. We’re Still Living In The City 8. The Mood That I’m In 9. Mechanical Heart 10. As Long As I Have A Song