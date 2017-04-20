Beth Hart jazzes up her sound on new single

Beth Hart has released a lyric video for her track Jazz Man exclusively with Blues.
It’s the opening track on the Los Angeles’ singer, songwriter and musician’s latest album Fire On The Floor, which came out in October 2016.
The record was produced by Oliver Leiber, who Hart says was instrumental in getting the right sound on the album.
She says: “Oliver rounded up some amazing musicians. Michael Landau and Waddy Wachtel are legends, so when I found out we had them, I just couldn’t believe it. If you don’t have great musicians, you’re not gonna have a very good record, are you?
“We recorded 16 songs in three days but then we spent a long time mixing. Oliver is a brutally hard-working person, but he’s also incredibly sensitive and that combination works so great.
“He’s strong and focused, but still so vulnerable, and his heart is wide open. I’m so proud of what he did on this record.”
Hart is currently on tour in support of Fire On The Floor. See a full list of her live dates below.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now
- What's next for Brian Johnson? The new issue of Classic Rock is on sale now
- Our new issue is an Iron Maiden spectacular with the most Eddies ever
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Beth Hart 2017 tour dates
Apr 21: Bangalore Windmills Craftworks, India
Apr 22: Bengaluru St john’s Auditorium, India
May 10: Istanbul Zorlu PSM Jazz Festival, Turkey
May 12: Leipzig Haus Auersee, Germany
May 14: Berlin Columbiahall, Germany
May 16: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany
May 18: Hannover Theater Am Aegi, Germany
May 20: Baden Baden Kurhaus, Germany
May 22: Offenbach Capitol, Germany
May 24: Wuppertal Historische Stadthalle, Germany
May 26: Mannheim Capitol, Germany
May 27: Wurselen Burg Wilhelmstein, Germany
May 29: Munich Circus Krone, Germany
Jun 02: Kobenhavn Tivoli, Denmark
Jun 03: Sonderborg Rock I Molleparken, Denmark
Jul 06: Vig Festival, Denmark
Jul 08: Weert Bospop, Netherlands
Jul 11: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Jul 13: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Jul 14: Stuttgart Jazz Open, Germany
Jul 16: Lodz Klub Wytwornia, Poland
Jul 18: Katowice Miasto Ogrodow, Poland
Jul 20: Samso Festival, Denmark
Jul 26: Barcelona El Grec Concert Series, Spain
Jul 27: Madrid Real Jardin Botanico Alfonso XIII, Spain
Jul 29: Mundaka Festival, Spain
Aug 01: St Petersburg Cosmonavt, Russia
Aug 02: Moscow Izvestia Hall, Russia
Aug 04: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway
Aug 10: Skanderborg Smukfest, Denmark
Oct 25: Zwolle De Spiegel, Netherlands
Oct 26: Nijmegen Stevenskerk, Netherlands
Nov 06: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 10: Zagreb Boogaloo Club, Croatia
Nov 11: Belgrade Hala Sportova, Serbia
Nov 14: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Itlay
Nov 15: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland
Nov 18: Tbilisi Old Hippodrome, Georgia
May 04: London Royal Albert Hall, UK
May 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
May 14: Paris Palais Des Congres De Paris, France