Beth Hart jazzes up her sound on new single

Beth Hart has released a lyric video for her track Jazz Man exclusively with Blues.

It’s the opening track on the Los Angeles’ singer, songwriter and musician’s latest album Fire On The Floor, which came out in October 2016.

The record was produced by Oliver Leiber, who Hart says was instrumental in getting the right sound on the album.

She says: “Oliver rounded up some amazing musicians. Michael Landau and Waddy Wachtel are legends, so when I found out we had them, I just couldn’t believe it. If you don’t have great musicians, you’re not gonna have a very good record, are you?

“We recorded 16 songs in three days but then we spent a long time mixing. Oliver is a brutally hard-working person, but he’s also incredibly sensitive and that combination works so great.

“He’s strong and focused, but still so vulnerable, and his heart is wide open. I’m so proud of what he did on this record.”

Hart is currently on tour in support of Fire On The Floor. See a full list of her live dates below.

Apr 21: Bangalore Windmills Craftworks, India

Apr 22: Bengaluru St john’s Auditorium, India

May 10: Istanbul Zorlu PSM Jazz Festival, Turkey

May 12: Leipzig Haus Auersee, Germany

May 14: Berlin Columbiahall, Germany

May 16: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany

May 18: Hannover Theater Am Aegi, Germany

May 20: Baden Baden Kurhaus, Germany

May 22: Offenbach Capitol, Germany

May 24: Wuppertal Historische Stadthalle, Germany

May 26: Mannheim Capitol, Germany

May 27: Wurselen Burg Wilhelmstein, Germany

May 29: Munich Circus Krone, Germany

Jun 02: Kobenhavn Tivoli, Denmark

Jun 03: Sonderborg Rock I Molleparken, Denmark

Jul 06: Vig Festival, Denmark

Jul 08: Weert Bospop, Netherlands

Jul 11: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Jul 13: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Jul 14: Stuttgart Jazz Open, Germany

Jul 16: Lodz Klub Wytwornia, Poland

Jul 18: Katowice Miasto Ogrodow, Poland

Jul 20: Samso Festival, Denmark

Jul 26: Barcelona El Grec Concert Series, Spain

Jul 27: Madrid Real Jardin Botanico Alfonso XIII, Spain

Jul 29: Mundaka Festival, Spain

Aug 01: St Petersburg Cosmonavt, Russia

Aug 02: Moscow Izvestia Hall, Russia

Aug 04: Notodden Blues Festival, Norway

Aug 10: Skanderborg Smukfest, Denmark

Oct 25: Zwolle De Spiegel, Netherlands

Oct 26: Nijmegen Stevenskerk, Netherlands

Nov 06: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 10: Zagreb Boogaloo Club, Croatia

Nov 11: Belgrade Hala Sportova, Serbia

Nov 14: Milan Teatro Dal Verme, Itlay

Nov 15: Zurich Volkshaus, Switzerland

Nov 18: Tbilisi Old Hippodrome, Georgia

May 04: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 12: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 14: Paris Palais Des Congres De Paris, France

