Best punk band of all time according to The Offspring? Creedence Clearwater Revival...

The Offspring's Dexter Holland picks his G.O.A.T punk band – and it's not the answer anyone expected

Creedence Clearwater Revival in 1970
(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The Offspring frontman Dexter Holland has named his favourite punk band of all time – and it's not the answer anyone would have expected.

In a discussion about the G.O.A.T of the punk rock movement, Holland is asked for his number one.

And without missing a beat, he names classic rock icons Creedence Clearwater Revival. As bandmate Kevin 'Noodles' Wasserman expresses his surprise, Holland gives a pretty convincing argument for choosing CCR.

He tells the Lip Service podcast: "It was very anti authority, anti government, anti war."

Noodles says his choice would be California punk heroes T.S.O.L. He adds: "I hate these 'pick one,' because I could pick at least 10 or 20 bands that really mean a lot to me and inspired me.

"But T.S.O.L is probably the one band that inspired both me and Dexter in ways that made us want to be in a band and want to make the kind of music that we still make today."

Holland adds: "Like you say, you can't just pick one. We got to recognise The Ramones. We got to throw that in there. They kind of started it all. I know it's hard to pinpoint that but The Ramones was really a moment where, really, punk started to have an identity."

The Offspring recently released their 11th album, Supercharged, described by Louder as "a triumph and a late-career highlight."

They also announced a 2025 UK tour. See the dates below.

The Offspring UK tour dates 2025

Nov 10: Utilita Arena, Cardiff
Nov 14: The O2, London
Nov 15: Utilita Arena, Newcastle
Nov 16: AO Arena, Manchester
Nov 18: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

