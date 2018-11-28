TSOL's cover of Amerie's 1 Thing is one of the weirdest things you'll hear today

Some things in life are irrefutable facts. Along with death and taxes, one of those things is that Amerie's 2005 go-go-infused R&B classic 1 Thing is a stone cold, dyed in the wool, bona fide banger.

Apparently we're not alone in thinking so, as Cali punk veterans T.S.O.L. have recorded a cover of the track in their own inimitable style. And fair play to 'em – as anyone who's ever tried this song at karaoke can attest, it's really, really hard. Our verdict? It's probably one of the weirder things you're likely to hear today.

“I like go-go music and soul and anything that really moves," T.S.O.L.'s Jack Grisham says of the cover. "I first heard Amerie’s 1 Thing in 2005, when it was released. Fucking infectious man, the way that groove keeps rolling, and she’s such a great vocalist.

"The lyrics were your basic relationship trip but then it hit me: this isn’t just a song about some dude, these lyrics read like a song to a system or a government that’d been up to no good. When she sang, 'memories keep ringing bells' I was thinking of the state of our union today, the turmoil in our society, and where we’d been before – I was musing on our involvement in the Middle East, Latin America, Vietnam.

"I was thinking about the dirty deeds that this nation had been up to and then she sang, 'why don’t you just admit it?' and I realised that no one in power, not in this country, was ever gonna admit that we were wrong."

Check out the track below.