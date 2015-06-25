Being As An Ocean reveal Little Richie

Being As An Ocean have released a video for their track Little Richie.
The track is taken from the Californian melodic hardcore outfit’s upcoming third album. The self-titled record is due out on June 30 via inVogue Records.
The band are on a widespread US tour, before a string of dates in the UK and Europe.
BEING AS AN OCEAN TRACKLIST
- Little Richie 2. Ain’t Nobody Perfect 3. The Zealot’s Blindfold 4. Judas, Our Brother 5. Sleeping Sicarii 6. St Peter 7. Forgetting Is Forgiving The I 8. The World As A Stage 9. Sins Of The Father 10. … And Their Consequence
BEING AS AN OCEAN TOUR DATES 2015
Jun 25: Houston Reliant Park, TX
Jun 26: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater, OK
Jun 27: Dallas Gucci Energy Pavillion, TX
Jun 28: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX
Jul 01: Nashville Tennessee State Fairgrounds, TN
Jul 02: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheater, GA
Jul 03: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL
Jul 04: West Palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheater, FL
Jul 05: Cape Canaveral The Port, FL
Jul 06: Jacksonville Morocco Shrine Auditorium, FL
Jul 07: Charlotte PNC Music Pavillion, NC
Jul 08: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA
Jul 09: Burgettstown First Niagra Pavillion, PA
Jul 10: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ
Jul 11: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY
Jul 12: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT
Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Theatre, MA
Jul 15: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY
Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Jul 17: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON
Jul 18: Cumberland Merriweather Post Pavillion, MD
Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Jul 21: Scranton The Pavillion at Montage Mountain, PA
Jul 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Jul 24: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI
Jul 25: Tinley Park First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, IL
Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN
Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO
Jul 28: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheater, MO
Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN
Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheater, KS
Aug 01: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT
Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO
Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA
Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR
Aug 08: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA
Nov 08: London Koko, UK
Nov 09: Manchester Club Academy, UK
Nov 10: Glasgow Garage, UK
Nov 20: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Nov 24: Bordeaux Rock School Barbey, France
Nov 25: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France