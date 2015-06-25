Being As An Ocean reveal Little Richie

Being As An Ocean have released a video for their track Little Richie.

The track is taken from the Californian melodic hardcore outfit’s upcoming third album. The self-titled record is due out on June 30 via inVogue Records.

The band are on a widespread US tour, before a string of dates in the UK and Europe.

BEING AS AN OCEAN TRACKLIST

Little Richie 2. Ain’t Nobody Perfect 3. The Zealot’s Blindfold 4. Judas, Our Brother 5. Sleeping Sicarii 6. St Peter 7. Forgetting Is Forgiving The I 8. The World As A Stage 9. Sins Of The Father 10. … And Their Consequence

Jun 25: Houston Reliant Park, TX

Jun 26: Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheater, OK

Jun 27: Dallas Gucci Energy Pavillion, TX

Jun 28: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jul 01: Nashville Tennessee State Fairgrounds, TN

Jul 02: Atlanta Aaron’s Amphitheater, GA

Jul 03: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

Jul 04: West Palm Beach Cruzan Amphitheater, FL

Jul 05: Cape Canaveral The Port, FL

Jul 06: Jacksonville Morocco Shrine Auditorium, FL

Jul 07: Charlotte PNC Music Pavillion, NC

Jul 08: Virginia Beach Farm Bureau Live, VA

Jul 09: Burgettstown First Niagra Pavillion, PA

Jul 10: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Jul 11: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 12: Hartford Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jul 14: Mansfield Xfinity Theatre, MA

Jul 15: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 16: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 17: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 18: Cumberland Merriweather Post Pavillion, MD

Jul 19: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jul 21: Scranton The Pavillion at Montage Mountain, PA

Jul 23: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jul 24: Auburn Hills The Palace, MI

Jul 25: Tinley Park First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre, IL

Jul 26: Shakopee Canterbury Park, MN

Jul 27: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jul 28: Milwaukee Marcus Amphitheater, MO

Jul 29: Noblesville Klipsch Music Center, IN

Jul 30: Bonner Springs Cricket Wireless Amphitheater, KS

Aug 01: Salt Lake City Utah State Fairpark, UT

Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA

Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR

Aug 08: Auburn White River Amphitheater, WA

Nov 08: London Koko, UK

Nov 09: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Nov 10: Glasgow Garage, UK

Nov 20: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Nov 24: Bordeaux Rock School Barbey, France

Nov 25: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France