Behemoth share writing session clip

Behemoth’s Nergal has shared a clip of a jamming session for their upcoming release.
The frontman posted the video tagging his band’s Instagram, alongside the caption: “Magick is happening.”
Nergal confirmed they’d started work on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist earlier this year. He also hinted that the next album may take a post-punk influence.
He said: “I just try to keep my eyes and mind open for other genres. It’s just amazing, the older I get, the more into blues I get. It’s not direct inspiration for the radical music we make, but I do like avant-garde stuff.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if on the next Behemoth album you heard some post-punk influences – the beats especially. I’m really keen on the primitive, primal tempos, so you never know.”
Nergal has also offered fans a taste of his blues, country and folk side-project. The debut release is due out in September this year.
Behemoth have a string of European festivals and headline dates scheduled throughout the coming months.
Behemoth tour 2016
Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, AT
Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock NO
Jun 24-25: Goleniow Rock City Rock Hard Ride Free, Poland
Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska Festival , Finland
Jul 02: Lobnitz With Full Force, Germany
Jul 08: Geiselwind Out & Loud Festival, Germany
Jul 11: Dunaujvaros Rockmarathon, Hungary
Aug 11: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Oct 20: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Oct 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Oct 22: Rennes L’Etage, France
Oct 23: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Oct 25: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal
Oct 26: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Oct 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain
Oct 28: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Oct 29: Luzern Schuur, Switzerland
Oct 30: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France