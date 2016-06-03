Behemoth share writing session clip

Behemoth’s Nergal has shared a clip of a jamming session for their upcoming release.

The frontman posted the video tagging his band’s Instagram, alongside the caption: “Magick is happening.”

Nergal confirmed they’d started work on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist earlier this year. He also hinted that the next album may take a post-punk influence.

He said: “I just try to keep my eyes and mind open for other genres. It’s just amazing, the older I get, the more into blues I get. It’s not direct inspiration for the radical music we make, but I do like avant-garde stuff.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if on the next Behemoth album you heard some post-punk influences – the beats especially. I’m really keen on the primitive, primal tempos, so you never know.”

Nergal has also offered fans a taste of his blues, country and folk side-project. The debut release is due out in September this year.

Behemoth have a string of European festivals and headline dates scheduled throughout the coming months.

Behemoth tour 2016

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, AT

Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock NO

Jun 24-25: Goleniow Rock City Rock Hard Ride Free, Poland

Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska Festival , Finland

Jul 02: Lobnitz With Full Force, Germany

Jul 08: Geiselwind Out & Loud Festival, Germany

Jul 11: Dunaujvaros Rockmarathon, Hungary

Aug 11: Walton On Trent Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Oct 20: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 21: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Oct 22: Rennes L’Etage, France

Oct 23: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Oct 25: Lisbon Paradise Garage, Portugal

Oct 26: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Oct 27: Barcelona Razzmatazz 1, Spain

Oct 28: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Oct 29: Luzern Schuur, Switzerland

Oct 30: Strasbourg La Laiterie, France

