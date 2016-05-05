Fan's ashes scattered at Behemoth and Dying Fetus shows

Dying Fetus shared the picture of the ashes on Facebook

A deceased metal fan’s final wish to have his ashes scattered at his favourite bands’ shows was granted earlier this week.

Referred to only as Nick, Behemoth frontman Nergal pays tribute to the late Illinois native, saying: “I have never done this before. Our friend and massive Behemoth fan – his name was Nick.

“All I’ve got to say is, wherever you are, rest in peace, my friend,” before he scattered the ashes over the stage and launched into Antichristian Phenomenon.

Dying Fetus also spread Nick’s ashes in the moshpit during his favourite song, Homocidal Retribution. The vial was delivered to the band, who shared a photo on Facebook.

They say: “We scattered Nick’s ashes in the pit for his favourite song, Homicidal Retribution, may he RIP. Rest in the pit.”

Another video of Taake frontman Hoest pouring the man’s ashes out before performing track Umenneske in February has also surfaced.

Nick’s friend David Rich posted a clip of the moment Nergal scattered the ashes on YouTube, and revealed he carries a portion of the ashes to each gig he attends in Chicago.

He writes: “I take Nick’s ashes with me every show that I go to so that he is there with me and at shows that he’s missing out on. I love you Nick.”

Behemoth expect the follow-up to The Satanist to be released in 2017 and frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski previously said he’d been inspired by the “avant-garde” while writing the new material.

The band have a string of headline shows and festival appearances scheduled over the coming months.

