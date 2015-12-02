Behemoth's Satanist up for film fest prize

Behemoth’s video for their single The Satanist is in the running for top prize at Poland’s Yach Film Festival.

Voting closes on December 3 (Thursday) for this year’s prize, awarded by Festiwal Polskich Wideoklipow Yach Film event, which picks the best European music videos every year. To vote for The Satanist, ‘Like’ the clip on the festival’s Facebook page.

The video was directed by Andrzej Dragan and the song is taken from the band’s 2014 album of the same name.

When the promo was released, frontman Nergal said: “Behemoth has always been about breaking boundaries, taboos, leaving its comfort zone and thinking out of the box. Here we go again with the brand new video from us.

“The concept came from the director, Andrzej Dragan. It’s situated in modern Warsaw in the present times. It’s where the carnal world meets the unknown, it’s where the ZOS meets KIA, it’s where Sacrum is raped by Profanum.”

Nergal will celebrate the fifth anniversary of his successful bone marrow transplant by appearing with Fields Of The Nephilim in London on December 17.