Nergal to mark ‘2nd birthday’ with Nephilim slot

Behemoth mainman Adam ’Nergal’ Darski will mark the fifth anniversary of his life-saving bone marrow op with a special guest appearance with Fields Of The Nephilim in London on December 17.

Carl McCoy and co will play the city’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on December 19 with support from Purson, and recently added the extra show at the Islington O2 Academy with Nergal.

Nergal joined Fields Of The Nephilim on stage in Poland in 2011 when he was recovering from his leukaemia surgery. And he says next month’s guest slot with his favourite band is the perfect way to celebrate his “second birthday.”

He says: “December 17 is a celebration day in my personal calendar. That’s why I often say my birthday is twice a year – it was exactly five years ago when I was sitting in my hospital isolation ward waiting for bone marrow delivery.

“And here I am, five years later. Nietzsche said, ‘No victor believes in a chance,’ therefore I do not believe this show is happening on that day accidentally.

“I’m immensely privileged to be a part of it again, performing one of the best songs in their career, Penetration. I can’t think of celebrating my ‘second birthday’ in a more epic way. I’m living my dream. Join us. It feels good to be alive.”

Earlier this year, Nergal launched his memoir Confessions Of A Heretic: The Sacred And Profane, Behemoth And Beyond in English. Behemoth will embark on a European tour in January.

Jan 29: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Jan 30: Gothenburg Traedgarn, Sweden

Jan 31: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Feb 02: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Feb 03: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Feb 04: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic

Feb 05: Essen Weststadthalle Essen, Germany

Feb 06: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Nethlands

Feb 07: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Feb 09: Paris Le Bataclan, France

Feb 10: Fribourg Fri-son, Switzerland

Feb 11: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy

Feb 12: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Feb 13: Munich Backtage, Germany

Feb 14: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland

Jul 02: Lobnitz With Full Force, Germany

Jul 08: Geiselwind Eventzentrum, Germany