Nergal to mark ‘2nd birthday’ with Nephilim slot

Behemoth mainman Adam ’Nergal’ Darski will mark the fifth anniversary of his life-saving bone marrow op with a special guest appearance with Fields Of The Nephilim in London on December 17.
Carl McCoy and co will play the city’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire on December 19 with support from Purson, and recently added the extra show at the Islington O2 Academy with Nergal.
Nergal joined Fields Of The Nephilim on stage in Poland in 2011 when he was recovering from his leukaemia surgery. And he says next month’s guest slot with his favourite band is the perfect way to celebrate his “second birthday.”
He says: “December 17 is a celebration day in my personal calendar. That’s why I often say my birthday is twice a year – it was exactly five years ago when I was sitting in my hospital isolation ward waiting for bone marrow delivery.
“And here I am, five years later. Nietzsche said, ‘No victor believes in a chance,’ therefore I do not believe this show is happening on that day accidentally.
“I’m immensely privileged to be a part of it again, performing one of the best songs in their career, Penetration. I can’t think of celebrating my ‘second birthday’ in a more epic way. I’m living my dream. Join us. It feels good to be alive.”
Earlier this year, Nergal launched his memoir Confessions Of A Heretic: The Sacred And Profane, Behemoth And Beyond in English. Behemoth will embark on a European tour in January.
Behemoth tour dates
Jan 29: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Jan 30: Gothenburg Traedgarn, Sweden
Jan 31: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Feb 02: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany
Feb 03: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany
Feb 04: Prague Meetfactory, Czech Republic
Feb 05: Essen Weststadthalle Essen, Germany
Feb 06: Utrecht Tivolivredenburg, Nethlands
Feb 07: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Feb 09: Paris Le Bataclan, France
Feb 10: Fribourg Fri-son, Switzerland
Feb 11: Trezzo Sull’adda Live Club, Italy
Feb 12: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Feb 13: Munich Backtage, Germany
Feb 14: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia
Jun 23: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway
Jul 01: Helsinki Tuska Festival, Finland
Jul 02: Lobnitz With Full Force, Germany
Jul 08: Geiselwind Eventzentrum, Germany