Behemoth's Nergal joins us on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Our guest on tonight’s Metal Hammer Radio Show is the recipient of the Metal Hammer critics’ album of the year, Nergal of Behemoth for the album, The Satanist.

Plus loads of music from Dimmu Borgir, Machine Head, Helhorse, Mastodon, Solstafir, Satyricon and Emperor.

And we talk about the news that Every Time I Die guitarist Jordan Buckley kicked out at a fan who attempted to take an onstage selfie with the band. Buckley kicked fan Micah Barnes’ mobile phone from his hand as he tried to take a selfie with the band’s frontman onstage at a recent show in Kansas. Which got us thinking…

