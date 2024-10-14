Beatles documentary charting The Fab Four's first visit to the US is headed to Disney+ next month

A new documentary about the The Beatles first visit to America will be shown exclusively on Disney+ later this year.

Beatles ’64 is produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by David Tedeschi and will be available on the streaming service from November 29 and will feature never-before-seen footage of The Fab Four and their fans.

It’ll capture the hysteria surrounding their arrival in New York City, their debut performance on The Ed Sullivan Show and capture “the camaraderie of John, Paul, George and Ringo as they experienced unimaginable fame.”

Joining Scorsese on production duties on Beatles ’64 are Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Olivia Harrison, Sean Ono Lennon, Margaret Bodde, Jonathan Clyde and Mikaela Beardsley, with Jeff Jones and Rick Yorn serving as executive producers.

A press release adds: “The film includes rare footage filmed by pioneering documentarians Albert and David Maysles, beautifully restored in 4K by Park Road Post in New Zealand.

"The live performances from The Beatles first American concert at the Washington, DC Coliseum and their Ed Sullivan appearances were demixed by WingNut Films and remixed by Giles Martin.

“Spotlighting this singular cultural moment and its continued resonance today, the music and footage are augmented by newly filmed interviews with Paul and Ringo, as well as fans whose lives were transformed by The Beatles.”

Last month, it was revealed that a collection titled The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono will launch around the world on November 22 via Apple Corps Ltd/Capitol/UMe. The collection spans a total of seven of the Fab Four’s records: Meet The Beatles!, The Beatles’ Second Album, A Hard Day’s Night, Something New, The Beatles’ Story (2LP), Beatles ’65 and The Early Beatles.

Each record has been cut from their original mono master tapes by Kevin Reeves at Nashville’s East Iris Studios, pressed on 180g vinyl, and feature faithfully replicated artwork with new four-panel inserts containing liner notes written by US author and Beatles historian Bruce Spizer.