Beastwars return with new crushing new single Omens

New Zealand’s Beastwars have announced their return by releasing a lyric video for new single Omens.

The song has been lifted from the band’s upcoming studio album IV, which chronicles vocalist Matt Hyde's battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Hyde is now in remission after undergoing six months of cancer treatment which began in 2016.

IV will launch on June 28 via Destroy Records and is currently available to pre-order.

Hyde says: “Throughout the treatment I was numb. It's interesting to have the ability to confront that, to confront the void, to confront the idea of mortality. I didn't make peace with it either.

“I was lucky that I had music to express what had happened to me. A lot of people don't have that. I was very lucky that we could make a record. I took the time to process it and turned it into something else.”

Beastwars have also lined up several tour dates in New Zealand and Australia which will take place in June and July.

Beastwars: IV

1. Raise The Sword

2. Wolves And Prey

3. Storms Of Mars

4. This Mortal Decay

5. Omens

6. Sound Of The Grave

7. The Traveller

8. Like Dried Blood

Beastwars 2019 tour dates

Jun 28: Wellington San Fran, New Zealand

Jun 29: Auckland Galatos, New Zealand

Jul 05: Christchurch Blue Smoke, New Zealand

Jul 06: Dunedin The Cook, New Zealand

Jul 11: Sydney Crowbar, Australia

Jul 12: Melbourne The Gershwin Room, Australia

Jul 13: Brisbane Dead Of Winter Festival, Australia