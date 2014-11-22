Battle Beast launch Touch In The Night

Finnish metal outfit Battle Beast have launched a lyric video for the track Touch In The Night.

It’s lifted from their upcoming third album Unholy Savior which will be released on January 9 via Nuclear Blast.

Bassist Eero Sipila says of the track: “Touch In The Night is probably the farthest away from the typical Battle Beast sound. In the pre-production phase it went under the nickname Alphaville. If Judas Priest covered their Big In Japan, I believe this is where they would end up.

“True metal fans, hold on to your hats – there’ll be more blast beats for you later.”

Unholy Savior is the follow-up to the band’s 2013 self-titled release and is currently available to pre-order on silver vinyl, black vinyl and CD direct from Nuclear Blast.

Unholy Savior tracklist