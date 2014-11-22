Battle Beast launch Touch In The Night

Finnish metal outfit Battle Beast have launched a lyric video for the track Touch In The Night.
It’s lifted from their upcoming third album Unholy Savior which will be released on January 9 via Nuclear Blast.
Bassist Eero Sipila says of the track: “Touch In The Night is probably the farthest away from the typical Battle Beast sound. In the pre-production phase it went under the nickname Alphaville. If Judas Priest covered their Big In Japan, I believe this is where they would end up.
“True metal fans, hold on to your hats – there’ll be more blast beats for you later.”
Unholy Savior is the follow-up to the band’s 2013 self-titled release and is currently available to pre-order on silver vinyl, black vinyl and CD direct from Nuclear Blast.
Unholy Savior tracklist
- Lionheart 2. Unholy Savoir 3. I Want The World… And Everything In It 4. Madness 5. Sea Of Dreams 6. Speed And Danger 7. Touch In The Night 8. The Black Swordsman 9. Hero’s Quest 10. Far Far Away 11. Angel Cry 12. Push It To The Limit (bonus)