Bassist Phil Spalding, who worked with GTR and Mike Oldfield, has died

The music word has been paying tribute to former GTR and Mike Oldfield and Toyah bassist Phil Spalding, who died unexpectedly yesterday, aged 65.

Best known as a session bassist, Spalding played on the Mike Oldfield albums CrisesIslands and Earth Moving, and was a member of Oldfield's live band, and was a a member of GTR, the guitar-led supergroup founded around Steve Hackett and Steve Howe, who released a lone, self-titled album in 1986.

Spalding also worked Mick Jagger, Roger Chapman, Ray Charles, Judie Tzuke, Seal OMD, Elton John, Randy Crawford, Mel C, Kylie Minogueand Robbie Williams among others.

"I’m sad to hear of the death of Phil Spalding," Hackett reflected on Twitter. "He was a lovely guy and a great bass player in GTR. He was also at school with my brother John."

"Sad to hear of the passing of Phil Spalding," added Yes keyboard player Geoff Downes. "A very talented bass guitarist and all-round great guy who I had the pleasure of working with on the GTR albums and several other projects."

"My deepest sympathy to Phil Spalding’s family and loved ones," said Toyah Wilcox. "He was one of the greatest bass players and performers of all time. It’s a sad sad time."

