Bargain Alert: price slashed on Def Leppard's Volume 2 CD box set

With the web currently littered with Black Friday Deals, it can be difficult to navigate your way through all the discounts. But if you're a Def Leppard fan, it's easy.

Why? Because the CD version of Volume 2, the second in the band's run of career-spanning box sets, has been reduced in price at Amazon. Formerly retailing at £63.17, it's now down in price to just £39.99.

The album brings together bringing 1992’s Adrenalize, 1993’s Retro Active, 1996’s Slang and 1999’s Euphoria, and also includes Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, which feature rare tracks, b-sides and live recordings from the 90s compiled by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.

The box also include a book featuring photographs from Ross Halfin and introductions written by Elliott, bassist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen and guitarist Phil Collen.

Def Leppard Volume 2: £63.17 £39.99 at Amazon

Featuring Adrenalize, Retro Active, Slang and Euphoria. Also included in the limited edition CD set are Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, which feature rare tracks, b-sides and live recordings from the 90s compiled by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Black Friday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Black Friday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - early Black Friday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Black Friday offers coming soon

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Black Friday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Black Friday sale coming soon

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Black Friday

Superdrug - top Black Friday deals at Superdrug

Townsend Music - Up to 75% off CDs and Vinyl

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more