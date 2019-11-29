Bargain Alert: price slashed on Def Leppard's Volume 2 CD box set

With the web currently littered with Black Friday Deals, it can be difficult to navigate your way through all the discounts. But if you're a Def Leppard fan, it's easy.
Why? Because the CD version of Volume 2, the second in the band's run of career-spanning box sets, has been reduced in price at Amazon. Formerly retailing at £63.17, it's now down in price to just £39.99.
The album brings together bringing 1992’s Adrenalize, 1993’s Retro Active, 1996’s Slang and 1999’s Euphoria, and also includes Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, which feature rare tracks, b-sides and live recordings from the 90s compiled by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.
The box also include a book featuring photographs from Ross Halfin and introductions written by Elliott, bassist Rick Savage, drummer Rick Allen and guitarist Phil Collen.
Def Leppard Volume 2:
£63.17 £39.99 at Amazon
Featuring Adrenalize, Retro Active, Slang and Euphoria. Also included in the limited edition CD set are Rarities Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, which feature rare tracks, b-sides and live recordings from the 90s compiled by Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott.View Deal
