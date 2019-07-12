Barbie gets a David Bowie makeover

Mattel have announced they’re to release a limited edition Barbie in the guise of David Bowie’s alter ego Ziggy Stardust.

The toy manufacturer have released a series of pictures of the doll which comes complete with red hair, metallic jumpsuit and Ziggy make-up.

Mattel say: “In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honours the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor, David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire.

“With a career spanning more than five decades, David Bowie was at the vanguard of contemporary culture as a musician, artist, and icon. He was, and remains to be, a unique presence in contemporary culture.

“Dressed as Bowie’s fantastic sci-fi alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, in the iconic metallic ‘space suit,’ this collectible Barbie doll honours the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll.”

The Bowie Barbie will retail for $40 and will come with a stand and certificate of authenticity.