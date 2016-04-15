Bad Company stream Rock’n’Roll Fantasy live

Bad Company have streamed their 1979 performance of Rock’n’Roll Fantasy, recorded at London’s Empire Pool – later known as Wembley Arena.

It appears on double-album Bad Company Live In Concert 1977 & 1979, the first official release to feature Paul Rodgers, Simon Kirke, Mick Ralphs and Boz Burrell after the 2006 withdrawal of Live In Albuquerque for legal reasons.

Frontman Rodgers has revealed that he wasn’t initially keen on the new release. He tells Billboard: “I was very skeptical – but when I listened I was quite surprised.

“There’s a couple things on there, like Leaving You, which I didn’t even know we’d played live. It’s got a great feel, better than the record. There’s some things that have turned up that have actually surprised all of us.

“I thought, ‘If it’s interesting to me, perhaps it’s interesting to the fans.’”

Live In Concert 1977 & 1979 is released on April 29 via Rhino Records. BadCo tour North America with former Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson in place of Ralphs, who’s decided to take a break from the road.

Bad Company: Live In Concert 1977 & 1979 tracklist

CD1

Burnin’ Sky

Too Bad

Ready For Love

Heartbeat

Morning Sun

Man Needs Woman

Leaving You

Shooting Star

Simple Man

Movin’ On

Like Water

i. Live For The Music

ii. Drum Solo

Good Lovin’ Gone Bad

Feel Like Makin’ Love

CD2

Bad Company

Gone, Gone, Gone

Shooting Star

Rhythm Machine

Oh, Atlanta

She Brings Me Love

Run With The Pack

i. Evil Wind

ii. Drum Solo

Honey Child

Rock Steady

Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy

Hey Joe (Live in Washington, June 1979)

Feel Like Makin’ Love

Can’t Get Enough

May 12: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

May 15: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 17: Concord Pavilion, CA

May 18: Chula Vista Sleep Train Amphitheater, CA

May 20: Los Angeles Forum, CA

May 22: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion AZ

May 24: Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

May 26: New Orleans Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square, LA

May 28: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

May 29: West Palm Beach Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 07: Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, NY

Jun 09: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jun 11: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Jun 14: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jun 16: Klipsch Music Center, Noblesville, IN

Jun 18: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Jun 20: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO

Jun 22: Clarkson DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 23: Chicago FirstMerit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Jun 26: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 28: Pittsburgh First Niagara Pavilion, PA

Jun 30: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jul 01: Atlanta Chastian Park Amphitheatre, GA

Jul 03: Nashville Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheatre, TN