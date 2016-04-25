Bad Company launch live Shooting Star

Bad Company have released a version of Shooting Star recorded at Summit House in Houston, Texas in 1977 on the band’s Burning Sky tour. It’s taken from Bad Company: Live 1977 & 1979, the first official live album to be released featuring the band’s original line-up.
The live album features two previously unreleased concerts – the Houston show, and one recorded at the Empire Pool in London (now Wembley Arena) in 1979 on the Desolation Angels tour. Taken from original 24-track master tapes, neither recording features any overdubs or other enhancements.
The album also also includes the a cover of the classic Hey Joe, recorded in March 1979 at the Capitol Center in Washington, DC.
Live In Concert 1977 & 1979 is released on April 29. It will also be issued as individual double vinyl sets later in the year.
Live In Concert 1977 & 1979 Track Listing:
Disc One: Live at The Summit, Houston, Texas (5/23/77)
- Burnin’ Sky
- Too Bad
- Ready For Love
- Heartbeat
- Morning Sun
- Man Needs Woman
- Leaving You
- Shooting Star
- Simple Man
- Movin’ On
- Like Water
- Live For The Music
- Drum Solo
- Good Lovin’ Gone Bad
- Feel Like Makin’ Love
Disc Two: Live at The Empire Pool, Wembley, London (3/9/79)
- Bad Company
- Gone, Gone, Gone’
- Shooting Star
- Rhythm Machine
- Oh, Atlanta
- She Brings Me Love
- Run With The Pack
- Evil Wind
- Drum Solo
- Honey Child
- Rock Steady
- Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy
- Hey Joe*
- Feel Like Makin’ Love
- Can’t Get Enough