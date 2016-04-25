Bad Company launch live Shooting Star

Bad Company have released a version of Shooting Star recorded at Summit House in Houston, Texas in 1977 on the band’s Burning Sky tour. It’s taken from Bad Company: Live 1977 & 1979, the first official live album to be released featuring the band’s original line-up.

The live album features two previously unreleased concerts – the Houston show, and one recorded at the Empire Pool in London (now Wembley Arena) in 1979 on the Desolation Angels tour. Taken from original 24-track master tapes, neither recording features any overdubs or other enhancements.

The album also also includes the a cover of the classic Hey Joe, recorded in March 1979 at the Capitol Center in Washington, DC.

Live In Concert 1977 & 1979 is released on April 29. It will also be issued as individual double vinyl sets later in the year.

Live In Concert 1977 & 1979 Track Listing:

Disc One: Live at The Summit, Houston, Texas (5/23/77)

Burnin’ Sky Too Bad Ready For Love Heartbeat Morning Sun Man Needs Woman Leaving You Shooting Star Simple Man Movin’ On Like Water Live For The Music Drum Solo Good Lovin’ Gone Bad Feel Like Makin’ Love

Disc Two: Live at The Empire Pool, Wembley, London (3/9/79)