Bad Brains Dr Know’s condition ‘improving’

Bad Brains’ Dr Know’s condition is improving, according to Cro-Mags frontman John Joseph.

The guitarist was admitted to hospital earlier this week and was reported to be on life support. No details on the cause of his condition have been made available, but Joseph says Dr Know, aka Gary Miller, is feeling “all the love” from well-wishers.

Joseph says: “I have not responded to people asking of Bad Brains guitarist Dr Know’s condition because it’s not my place. The family needs to make those calls of who should be informed.

“That being said, after seeing Doc in the hospital today I will say this… he’s improving and he feels all the love, prayers and PMA you’ve been sending worldwide – and so does his family who are all very grateful.

“Keep prayers coming for one of the nicest people, greatest and humblest musicians to ever walk the Earth and also be a big brother to so many.”