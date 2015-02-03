Bachman streams Scott Holiday collaboration

Randy Bachman has released a stream of his track Ton Of Bricks, featuring a guest appearance by Scott Holiday of Rival Sons.

It’s taken from the album Heavy Blues, to be launched on April 13 under the band name Bachman. Other guests include Joe Bonamassa, Neil Young, Peter Frampton and the late Jeff Healey.

The record is available for pre-order now. It was produced by Kevin Shirley and features bassist Anna Ruddick and drummer Dale Anne Brendon.

Bachman recently said: “I’ve known Kevin for many years. I knew he could push me past my limit and direct me down new roads. The collaboration, paired with Dale and Anna, has made this an amazing experience.”

The title track, featuring Frampton, has also been streamed.

Tracklist