“We’ve got one song with Serj from System Of A Down and we just finished a second Babymetal collab”: Polyphia are making a “heavy” new album stacked with special guests

Polyphia have teased a “heavy” new album featuring System Of A Down singer Serj Tankian and Babymetal.

Guitarist Tim Henson offers a glimpse of what the Plano, Texas four-piece are cooking up to Guitar World, saying that where latest album Remember That You Will Die explored multiple genres, their next effort will zero in on metal.

“It’s heavy,” he says. “That’s exciting for us, and I think last year was really eye-opening for us in terms of how we should start composing for the live performance.

“Playing a nylon-string to 80,000 people is a little like… when you think of a nylon-string, you think of a dude in a coffee shop, right? So, it’s a little disconnect there. We’re excited to really hone that in and really make the music bigger for that kind of audience now.”

Henson adds that there will be plenty of eight-string guitar. “We’re just making new guitars that don’t exist for the sole purpose of writing something really, really cool with it, so that if you want to learn it, you’re gonna have no choice but to buy that guitar!”

Moving on to guest spots, he continues: “We have one with Serj from System Of A Down and we just finished a second Babymetal collab – that’s for their record, though, and we’re working on one to send them for our record. So hopefully we’ll make that one come to fruition.”

Polyphia collaborated with Babymetal over the summer, joining the J-metal icons for a performance of their song Brand New Day at the Saitama Super Arena in Tokyo in June.

As for Tankian, he’s a noted Polyphia fan. He told The Jesea Lee Show last summer that a friend introduced him to the quartet’s music and that he found them “really interesting”.

Polyphia are no strangers to star collaborations. Remember That You Will Die had songs featuring Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno and superstar guitarist Steve Vai, among others.