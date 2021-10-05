Axl Rose thanks fans after completion of US tour in 'stressful times'

Guns N' Roses played the final North American date on their We're F'N Back tour on Sunday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL, and now frontman Axl Rose has taken to social media to thank fans during what he admits are "stressful times."

"Again huge thanks to everyone who came out to the shows," tweeted Axl. "A special thanks for everyone for working with us to protect your safety, the safety of each other, the safety of our crew and the venue's crews following our COVID protocol. These are stressful times (which is an understatement) and your cooperation and participation is greatly appreciated and not taken for granted."

Axl goes on to explain how there were a number of industry considerations to be taken into account for the tour to be able to proceed, but that things ran smoothly. He finishes by thanking Wolfgang Van Halen, whose Mammoth WFH supported Guns N' Roses on the tour.

On Saturday, Van Halen joined Guns N' Roses onstage at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for the set-closing Paradise City. He reprised the performance the following night.

Last week Guns N' Roses postponed the Australian and New Zealand legs of their current tour until late 2022. The band's next scheduled shows are in Europe next summer. Full dates below.

Jun 04: Lisbon Passeio Maritimo de Algés, Portugal

Jun 07: Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain

Jun 11: Solvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden

Jun 15: Stavanger Forus Travbane, Norway

Jun 18: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 20: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jun 23: Groningen Stadspark, Netherlands

Jun 25: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 28: Dublin Marlay Park, Ireland

Jul 01: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jul 02: London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, UK

Jul 05: Glasgow Glasgow Green, UK

Jul 08: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 10: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy

Jul 13: Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria

Jul 15: Hannover HDI Arena, Germany

Nov 18: Perth Optus Stadium, Australia

Nov 22: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia

Nov 24: Gold Coast Metricon Stadium, Australia

Nov 27: Sydney Stadium Australia, Australia

Nov 29: Adelaide Oval, Australia

Dec 03: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

Dec 08: Wellington Sky Stadium, New Zealand

Dec 10: Auckland Eden Park, New Zealand