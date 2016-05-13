Avantasia in Draconian Love live promo

Avantasia have released a video for their track Draconian Love.

It’s taken from the band’s latest album Ghostlights, released earlier this year via Nuclear Blast.

The promo for Draconian Love features live footage captured on Avantasia’s recent shows in Brazil. It’s directed by Junior Carelli and produced by Foggy Filmes.

Avantasia say: “Thank you for being in our video, it is an honour to do a video with such great fans. Without an audience like that, the video wouldn’t be anything.”

Ghostlights features guest vocals from Dee Snider and Geoff Tate, ex-Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick, Marco Hietala of Nightwish and Sharon Den Adel of Within Temptation. It follows their 2013 release, The Mystery Of Time.

Avantasia play at Solvesborg Rock Festival in Sweden next month, and in July they’ll appear at Helsinki Tuska Open Air in Finland and RockHarz Open Air in Germany.

How does Tobias Sammet pick guests for Avantasia albums?