Autopsy To Release New Album In April

Death metal legends Autopsy are set to unleash another slab of blood-drenched brutality this April.

_Tourniquets, Hacksaws And Graves _will serve as the Californian heavyweights’ seventh studio opus and follows quickly in the footsteps of last year’s awesome The Headless Ritual.

“TOURNIQUETS TIGHTEN….HACKSAWS RIP…..GRAVES ARE FILLED…..THIS IS AUTOPSY, THIS IS DEATH METAL,” say the band themselves. “With the stench of The Headless Ritual still permeating the befouled air, Autopsy has once again come for your very metal soul with their newest blood soaked homage to all things dark, twisted and horrific….once again bone crushingly heavy nightmares await…. Tourniquets, Hacksaws and Graves will awaken the most depraved part of the coldest zombie’s stare…..blood will flow, brains will be destroyed, coffin lids will be opened….”

You get the picture. Grab it from April 21 via Peaceville.