Autopsy stream Waiting For The Screams

Autopsy are streaming Waiting For The Screams as a preview to their upcoming Skull Grinder and After The Cutting releases.

Due November 27 via Peaceville Records, Skull Grinder presents seven new tracks recorded this summer at Fantasy Studios in Berkeley, California.

Drummer Chris Reifert says the record shows the veteran Bay Area death metal outfit continue to do what they do best.

Reifert tells Noisey: “As far as writing, recording and all that stuff, it’s always the same every time. The approach is unchanged since day one. The songwriting is exactly what you think we’d be doing, no abrupt changes in style or weird experiments or anything like that.

“If you liked us before, I think you’ll be pretty stoked. And as usual, if you didn’t like us before, this won’t change your mind. It’s us doing the only thing we know how to do.”

Skull Grinder will be issued on vinyl to coincide with this year’s Black Friday event on November 27, while a CD version will follow in 2016.

The project will also be included as part of After The Cutting, an 82-song, four-disc package presenting a career overview complete with demos, rarities and unreleased tracks along with a book by artist Dennis Dread.

Originally scheduled for release on November 13, After The Cutting will now be available on December 4.

Autopsy’s last studio effort was 2014’s Tourniquets, Hacksaws And Graves.