Australia has new AC/DC coins, and frankly, we’re jealous

A new collection of AC/DC coins has been issued in Australia.

The coins are themed around six classic AC/DC album covers: High Voltage, TNT, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Back In Black, For Those About To Rock and Ballbreaker. A special ‘roadcase’ box set edition will include a seventh AC/DC collectors coin.

The coins are on sale now for $15 AUS while the road case box is going for $110.

(Image credit: Australian Royal Mint)

(Image credit: Australian Royal Mint)

In 2018, the Australian government honoured AC/DC’s 45th anniversary with the release of special commemorative coins.

AC/DC will release their new album Power Up, their first since 2014’s Rock Or Bust, on November 13. Their new single, Shot In The Dark, is out now.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Angus Young reveals that his late brother Malcolm – who died in 2017 – was never far from the band’s thoughts while recording the new album.

“This record is pretty much a dedication to Malcolm, my brother,” says Angus. “It’s a tribute for him like Back in Black was a tribute to Bon Scott.

“Even when I sit at home and pick up my guitar and start playing, the first thing that enters my head is, ‘I think Mal will like this riff I’m playing, That’s how I judge lot of stuff.”