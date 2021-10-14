Aurora's new single Giving In To The Love is the best Kate Bush song you never heard

Aurora has announced the arrival of her new album, The Gods We Can Touch, scheduled for release on January 21 via Decca.

To mark the news, the Norwegian singer-songwriter has shared the new single, Giving In To The Love, which features a shiny, whimsical melody and dreamy vocals that call to mind the airy, free-spirited vocal tone of Kate Bush.

“I was thinking about Prometheus, and how he stole the fire to sculpt us – the humans,” Aurora explains, speaking of the new track.

“I feel like we sometimes forget that we are living creatures, capable of so many beautiful things. And the human’s current obsession with beauty makes us forget and devalue the fire that rests within us. Our inner self, and most important part.”

Detailing the inspiration behind the forthcoming album, The Gods We Can Touch, she explains "The spiritual door between the human and the gods is a very complicated thing. In the right hands faith can become the most beautiful thing. Nurturing and warm. And in the wrong hands it can become a beacon of war and death.

"One thing that has always bothered me is the idea that we’re born unworthy having to deem ourselves worthy by suppressing the forces within us that make us human. Not perfect, not flawless, just human. Could we find this Divine power in ourselves, while still being attached and seduced to the wonders of the world. The flesh, the fruit and the wine.

“I think that is what intrigues me about the Greek gods. The gods of the ancient world. Perfectly imperfect. Almost within our reach. Like gods we can touch.”

Pre-order The Gods We Can Touch now. Listen to Giving In To The Love below: