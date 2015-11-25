August Burns Red stream Home Alone theme tune

August Burns Red have released a stream of their take on the Home Alone theme tune.

The cover version appears on the upcoming Punk Goes Christmas (Deluxe Edition) compilation album, released on November 27 via Fearless Records.

The CD also includes tracks by New Found Glory, All Time Low, Real Friends and Issues.

August Burns Red head out on a North American tour this weekend.

PUNK GOES CHRISTMAS (DELUXE EDITION) TRACKLIST