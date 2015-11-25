Trending

August Burns Red stream Home Alone theme tune

Their cover version appears on compilation album Punk Goes Christmas

August Burns Red have released a stream of their take on the Home Alone theme tune.

The cover version appears on the upcoming Punk Goes Christmas (Deluxe Edition) compilation album, released on November 27 via Fearless Records.

The CD also includes tracks by New Found Glory, All Time Low, Real Friends and Issues.

August Burns Red head out on a North American tour this weekend.

PUNK GOES CHRISTMAS (DELUXE EDITION) TRACKLIST

  1. Nothing For Christmas – New Found Glory
  2. Fool’s Holiday – All Time Low
  3. I Had A Heart – Real Friends
  4. 12 Days Of Pop-Punk Christmas – Jarrod Alonge
  5. Father Christmas – Man Overboard
  6. This Christmas – The Summer Set
  7. There Will Be No Christmas – Crown The Empire
  8. Christmas Lights – Yellowcard
  9. Home Alone Theme – August Burns Red
  10. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays – Issues
  11. All I Can Give You – Jason Lancaster
  12. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Being As An Ocean
  13. I Don’t Wanna Spend Another Christmas Without You – The Ready Set
  14. Sleigh Ride – This Wild Life
  15. This Christmas (I’ll Burn It To The Ground) – Set It Off
  16. Do You Hear What I Hear? – William Beckett