August Burns Red stream Home Alone theme tune

August Burns Red have released a stream of their take on the Home Alone theme tune.
The cover version appears on the upcoming Punk Goes Christmas (Deluxe Edition) compilation album, released on November 27 via Fearless Records.
The CD also includes tracks by New Found Glory, All Time Low, Real Friends and Issues.
August Burns Red head out on a North American tour this weekend.
PUNK GOES CHRISTMAS (DELUXE EDITION) TRACKLIST
- Nothing For Christmas – New Found Glory
- Fool’s Holiday – All Time Low
- I Had A Heart – Real Friends
- 12 Days Of Pop-Punk Christmas – Jarrod Alonge
- Father Christmas – Man Overboard
- This Christmas – The Summer Set
- There Will Be No Christmas – Crown The Empire
- Christmas Lights – Yellowcard
- Home Alone Theme – August Burns Red
- Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays – Issues
- All I Can Give You – Jason Lancaster
- Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas – Being As An Ocean
- I Don’t Wanna Spend Another Christmas Without You – The Ready Set
- Sleigh Ride – This Wild Life
- This Christmas (I’ll Burn It To The Ground) – Set It Off
- Do You Hear What I Hear? – William Beckett