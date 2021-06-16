The legend of Lemmy celebrated in Motörhead: The Rise Of The Loudest Band In The World graphic novel

Motörhead have officially authorised a graphic novel which celebrates their louder-than-life legacy.



Motörhead: The Rise Of The Loudest Band In The World: The Authorized Graphic Novel by David Calcano and Mark Irwin will be published by Simon & Schuster in hardcover on September 7.

The 144 page publication will chart the rise and rise of Lemmy’s rock’n’roll outlaw gang, from Lemmy’s expulsion from spacelords Hawkwind, through the recordings of the deathless Overkill, Bomber and Ace Of Spades albums, and on to the emergence of Lemmy as a national treasure, adored by Metallica, Foo Fighters, Soundgarden, Sepultura and indeed anyone with a rock’n’roll heart.

(Image credit: Simon and Schuster)

Meanwhile, Motorhead's legendary live album No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith it to be re-issued in expanded form to mark the 40th anniversary of its original release in July 1981.

No Sleep 'Til Hammersmith (40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Boxset) will be available in record stores from on June 25, and be available in three editions: a triple vinyl set, plus double and quadruple CD packages.



The newly expanded four CD version of No Sleep... includes a remastered edition of the original album alongside bonus tracks and newly unearthed, previously unreleased soundcheck recordings, plus the entire sets from the three shows in Leeds and Newcastle.

The package also includes the story of No Sleep... told through previously unpublished and new interviews, photos and memorabilia, a double-sided concert poster from 1981, a replica USA ’81 tour pass, a Motorhead 'England' plectrum, a 1981 European tour badge, a reproduction of a ticket to one of the Newcastle City Hall shows, and a flyer postcard advertising the Heavy Metal Holocaust at Port Vale in the summer of 1981.

The album is available to pre-order now.