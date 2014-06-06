Atheist look to album No.5

Atheist are preparing to start work on their fifth album – and frontman Kelly Shaefer is "excited about the possibilities."

The follow-up to 2010’s Jupiter will feature bassist Tony Choy, who’s now serving his fourth stint with the band. Co-founders Shaefer and drummer Steve Flynn are also joined by guitarists Chris Martin and Jason Holloway.

Shaefer says: “We’re happy to report the fifth Atheist LP is in the works, and the band could not be more excited about the possibilities.”

Producer Jason Suecof will return to man the desk. “Jason has such a vast wealth of knowledge of our history as well as our sound,” Shaefer reports. “We were lucky to have him mix Jupiter, but this time he’ll be involved in the recording as well – so that will be beastly!”

The frontman is particularly keen on seeing how Choy and Flynn collaborate, saying: “Having these endless rhythmic possibilities will be amazing.”