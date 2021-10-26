At last! Led Zeppelin join TikTok

Led Zeppelin have announced that they have now joined TikTok, making them the latest heritage act to join the platform, following The Beatles, who launched an account earlier this month.

While setting up their very own profile where fans can watch videos of classic live performances and more, Led Zeppelin have also made their entire discography available to use on the app.

If you're unfamiliar with the ways of TikTok, it basically means that anyone on the platform can now incorporate any song by the Led Zeppelin within their own creations. So if you fancy filming a clip while lip-syncing along to Whole Lotta Love, dancing with your canine to Black Dog or by showing off your drumming skills to Rock And Roll, now you can. What wonderful news, eh?

At this time of writing (Oct 26), Led Zeppelin's profile has just over 5000 followers, but we're confident that their follow count will go up in no time. The one TikTok posted so far, an animation of the band's logo soundtracked by Immigrant Song, has been viewed over a million times.

Recently, the band's remaining members, consisting of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, attended a joint interview where they looked back upon the making of their monumental fourth album, Led Zeppelin IV, to celebrate its forthcoming 50th anniversary.

Within the interview, which can be found in the new issue of Mojo magazine, Page dismisses suggestions that he exerted a dictatorial role over the album's proceedings: “I wasn’t walking around with jackboots and a whip,” he laughs.