Astroid Boys forced into daytime tour

Astroid Boys will tour the UK in December – but say their shows must take place during the day for legal reasons.

The Welsh crossover outfit explain that vocalist Benji has recently been released from prison. His parole conditions meant they’re only allowed to play four shows, and all have to be within a three-hour drive of Cardiff.

Fellow vocalist Traxx says: “The full band original members are back together, ready for 2015. My brotha has a curphew. This means we can only play daytime shows and only travel so far to play. We chose to go north, east, south, west.”

He’s been working on a documentary detailing how the band survived a year without Benji. They’re also recording another EP, due for release soon.

Tour support comes from Manga and XO Man.

Dec 06: Southampton Joiners

Dec 07: Manchester Sound Control

Dec 13: London Old Blue Last

Dec 14: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach