Asking Alexandria praise producer Sturgis

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce has praised producer Joey Sturgis for creating a “comfortable environment” in the studio.

Sturgis has been behind the desk on the band’s upcoming album The Black, which is out tomorrow (March 25).

And Bruce says the fact they’ve become friends with the producer over the years made recording their first album with frontman Denis Stoff a pleasure.

The guitarist says: “Recording with Joey is almost natural at this point. I don’t think I’ve ever recorded with another producer properly since the start of this band.

“Over the years it’s got easier as we’ve grown to become friends and no just co-workers. It’s become a very comfortable environment for me to work in.

“I don’t have to sit there and worry. It’s a nice environment.”

Asking Alexandria begin a world tour on April 3 in support of the new record, including a run of North American dates with Bullet For My Valentine.

Asking Alexandria The Black tracklist

Let It Sleep The Black I Won’t Give In Sometimes It Ends The Lost Souls Just A Slave To Rock N Roll Send Me Home We’ll Be Okay Here I Am Gone Undivided Circled By The Wolves

Apr 03: Bangkok Ztudio Live Hall, Thailand

Apr 05: Auckland Powerstation, New Zealand

Apr 07: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Apr 08: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Apr 09: Brisbane The Met, Australia

Apr 10: Adelaide HQ Complex, Australia

Apr 13: Mt Lawley Astor Theatre, Australia

Apr 15: Kensington UNSW Roundhouse, Australia

Apr 17: Jakarta Hammersonic, Indonesia

Apr 19: Hong Kong Eastern Hang Out, Hong Kong

Apr 20: Taipei Legacy, Taiwan

Apr 30: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

May 01: Fort Myers Fort Rock, FL

May 03: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

May 05: Richmond The National, VA

May 06: Chattanooga Track 29, TN

May 08: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 10: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 11: Huntington The Paramount, NY

May 13: South Bend Club Fever, IN

May 14: Somerset Northern Invasion, WI

May 17: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 21: Fort Wayne Piere’s, IN

May 23: New Orleans House Of Blues, LA

May 24: Memphis New Daisy Theatre, TN

May 25: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Jul 14: Oshkosh Rock USA, WI

Jul 17: Bridgeview Chicago Open Air, IL

Aug 15: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Aug 16: London Koko, UK

Aug 18: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany

Aug 20: Hamburg Elbriot Festival, Germany

Aug 21: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Aug 24: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK