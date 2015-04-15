ASIWYFA Redesigned with latest track

And So I Watch You From Afar have streamed their track Redesigned A Million Times from fourth album Heirs.

ASIWYFA say the work explore “the inheritance of ideas in that we’re all heirs to other peoples’ passion, which in turn inspire ourselves.”

Guitarist Rory Friers explains: “”The album is called Heirs as a tribute to a lot of new people who came into all our lives during the writing and recording of the album – lots of nephews, and Johnny Adger had a daughter. It seems like the songs soaked up all those feelings.”

He adds: “Because making the album was such an intense experience, none of us were listening to other music – or even experiencing much else outside. So it feels like a very pure representation of a very intense time.”

They tour the UK starting later this month:

Apr 28: Glasgow King Tut’s

Apr 29: Manchester Gorilla

Apr 30: Bristol Marble Factory

May 01: London Islington Assembly Hall

Tracklist