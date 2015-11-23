Asia's Coulson releases debut solo album

Asia guitarist Sam Coulson has released his debut solo album Electric Classic, featuring his own takes on 10 famous classical works.

It follows Asia’s 2014 album Gravitas, recorded after he replaced Steve Howe in the veteran outfit.

Coulson says: “I’m very proud of my first solo album. It’s 10 of my favourite classical pieces, played on a couple of Fender Stratocasters. I really enjoyed recording them – I hope you enjoy listening.”

Electric Classical is available now in CD and digital formats.

Tracklist