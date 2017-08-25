As Lions release video for Selfish Age and announce tour support competition

As Lions have released a video for Selfish Age, the title track from their debut album released earlier this year.
The video was filmed at some of the band’s festival performances at festivals across the world earlier this year, including Rock On The Range in USA, Graspop in Belgium and Nova Rock in Austria.
As Lions have also announced a competition for their upcoming November headline UK tour. Across the nine dates planned, the band are looking for an opening band on each night, and are giving any band the chance to enter. As well as playing with As Lions and Greyhaven, the winning bands will also reportedly receive support “across social media, YouTube and Spotify” by As Lions’ management and label.
As Lions state that the bands who enter must live and play locally to one of the dates listed below.
To enter, send your latest music and videos, a brief band biog and social media links to aslionsband@gmail.com by September 8.
As Lions UK tour dates
14 Nov: Firebug, Leicester
15 Nov: Waterfront, Norwich
16 Nov: Old Blue Last, London
18 Nov: Hobos, Bridgend
19 Nov: Jumpin’ Jacks, Newcastle
20 Nov: Garage Attic, Glasgow
22 Nov: Sugarmill, Stoke
23 Nov: Rebellion, Manchester
24 Nov: Key Club, Leeds