As Lions release video for Selfish Age and announce tour support competition

As Lions have released a video for Selfish Age, the title track from their debut album released earlier this year.

The video was filmed at some of the band’s festival performances at festivals across the world earlier this year, including Rock On The Range in USA, Graspop in Belgium and Nova Rock in Austria.

As Lions have also announced a competition for their upcoming November headline UK tour. Across the nine dates planned, the band are looking for an opening band on each night, and are giving any band the chance to enter. As well as playing with As Lions and Greyhaven, the winning bands will also reportedly receive support “across social media, YouTube and Spotify” by As Lions’ management and label.

As Lions state that the bands who enter must live and play locally to one of the dates listed below.

To enter, send your latest music and videos, a brief band biog and social media links to aslionsband@gmail.com by September 8.

As Lions UK tour dates

14 Nov: Firebug, Leicester

15 Nov: Waterfront, Norwich

16 Nov: Old Blue Last, London

18 Nov: Hobos, Bridgend

19 Nov: Jumpin’ Jacks, Newcastle

20 Nov: Garage Attic, Glasgow

22 Nov: Sugarmill, Stoke

23 Nov: Rebellion, Manchester

24 Nov: Key Club, Leeds

As Lions album review – Selfish Age review