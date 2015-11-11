As It Is release Speak Soft promo

As It Is have released a promo for their new single Speak Soft.

It’s the opening track from the Brighton pop punks’ debut album Never Happy Ever After, which was released earlier this year.

Singer Patty Walters says: “Speak Soft is about always falling short for someone you love and seeing only the damage you’re causing. We loved the idea of Speak Soft being track one on the album, opening with raw acapella vocals and unapologetically honest lyrics.

“It’s been a truly dizzying and overwhelming year for us. To think this album only came out six months ago truly blows me away. I’m so excited to write our next album and see where it takes us.”

The performance shots in the video – directed by Chris Porter – were filmed on a recent tour of Australia.

Guitarist Benn Biss adds: “This is the first video we’ve done that’s a little more serious. We couldn’t be happier with the way this video, and more importantly this year, turned out for us.

“We can’t wait to see what 2016 brings and to see how much further we can take this band that started in a living room in Brighton.”

As It Is are the main support to Lower Than Atlantis on their December UK tour.

LOWER THAN ATLANTIS/AS IT IS UK 2015 TOUR

Dec 07: Middlesborough Empire

Dec 08: Leeds Beckett SU

Dec 10: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 11: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 12: Birmingham Institute

Dec 14: London Camden Roundhouse

Dec 15: Manchester Ritz

Dec 16: Glasgow O2 ABC