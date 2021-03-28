Arthur Brown's Kingdom Come retrospective out in June

Arthur Brown's Kingdom Come are to have a 5CD box set, Arthur Brown’s Kingdom Come: Eternal Messenger – An Anthology 1970-1973, released through Esoteric Recordings on June 28.

The five disc box set features all of the albums recorded by the band between October 1971 and April 1973. Galactic Zoo Dossier (1971), Kingdom Come (1972) and Journey (1973) have all been newly remastered. the set also features archive sets Jam - The First Sessions 1970 and At The BBC 1971-1972, a twelve track CD featuring sessions recorded for the BBC between March 1971 and September 1972, nine tracks of which are previously unreleased.

The set also adds thirteen bonus tracks (two previously unreleased on CD) taken from studio out-takes and a rare single. Also included is an illustrated booklet with new essay featuring an exclusive interview with Arthur Brown and a replica poster.

Brown formed Kingdom Come following the demise of The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, when Vincent Crane and Carl Palmer left to form Atomic Rooster. Having toyed with several projects including Strangelands, Puddletown Express, and Rustic Hinge.

As a group, Kingdom Come took the mantle from where the Crazy World of Arthur Brown had left off, presenting a highly theatrical show which utilised the VCS 3 synthesiser and presented a form of experimental rock music which was far ahead of its time. This led to them becoming a popular act on the festival circuit (their memorable appearance at the 1971 Glastonbury Fayre was captured in the documentary film of the same name).

