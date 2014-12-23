Armageddon unleash The Watcher

Armageddon have launched a stream of The Watcher.

It’s lifted from their upcoming album Captivity & Devourment – their first material since 2003’s Three, which will be released on January 26 via Listenable Records. Hear it below.

The band are led by former Arch Enemy man Christopher Amott. He’s joined on the new record by frontman Matt Hallquist, guitarist Joey Concepcion, bassist Sara Claudius and drummer Marton Veress.

They previously released lead track Captivity & Devourment along with Locked In and Thanatron from the album which the band said consisted of “10 awe-inspiring and ingeniously-crafted songs, full of devastating riffs, soaring guitar leads and fist-pumping choruses.”

The group’s fourth studio outing is currently available to pre-order in a variety of bundles, including CD, CD and t-shirt and limited-edition red and orange vinyl pressings.

Captivity And Devourment tracklist