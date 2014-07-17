Armageddon out to 'pummel faces' on Thanatron

Armageddon have released a video for their new track Thanatron.

The song is taken from the band’s upcoming fourth album Captivity & Devourment, due to be released later this.

Armageddon features former Arch Enemy guitarist Christopher Amott, who says: “Thanatron is a heavy mid-tempo track with some dissonant harmonic ideas, and has some very interesting riffs. An ominous acoustic intro sets the the tone for some face-pummeling rhythms.”

Bassist Sara Claudius adds: “I called this song Thanatron, which literally means death machine, a term coined by Jack Kevorkian and used as a name for his invention. However, in this story, I’m telling you about a scientist who is watching the death of a star from many lightyears away and his personal feelings about it.

“Across the album, I wrote the lyrics revolving around one character in a loose plot. We are looking forward to publishing this album and getting the songs, artwork, and lyrics together in one super metal package for you.”

Armageddon: Thanatron