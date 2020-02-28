Are Mr Bungle recording their first new album in 21 years?

Faith No More singer Mike Patton’s legendary avant-garde metal band Mr Bungle are back in the studio – prompting speculation they’re recording their first new album in more than 20 years.

The band tweeted a picture of a mixing desk, suggesting they could be recording a follow-up to 1999’s California.

Mr Bungle recently reunited for shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York, where they played their 1986 demo The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny in full.

Original members Mike Patton, guitarist Trey Spruance and bassist Trevor Dunn were joined for the shows by Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

The picture tweeted by the band features the name “Scott”, which suggests that Ian could be involved in the new recording.