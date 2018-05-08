Arctic Monkeys launch pop up stores ahead of album release

Sheffield rockers the Arctic Monkeys have announced the launch of six international pop up shops ahead of the release of their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino, on May 11.

The stores will be stocking 'unique and limited album and merchandise items' to support the release of the band's sixth studio album. The announcement comes a couple of days after the band announced they'll be hosting a one-off, mini film festival in Sydney, where the band will be showing five of their favourite films.

Full details on the pop up shops, along with full UK & Ireland tour dates, can be found below. Tranquility Base Hotel And Casino is available for pre-order now.

Sheffield: 15 Barker’s Pool, Sheffield, S1 2HB (May 11: 8.00am – 5.00pm, May 12: 9.00am – 5.00pm, May 13: 10.00am – 4.00pm

New York City: 393 Broadway, NY 10013 (May 11: 6.00pm – 10.00pm, May 12: 11.00am – 7.00pm)

Sydney: Golden Age Cinema & Bar, 80 Commonwealth St, Surry Hills, NSW 2010 (May 11-12: 11.00am – 8.30pm daily)

Paris: French Paper Gallery, 51 Rue Volta, 75003 Paris (May 11-13: 11.00am – 7.00pm daily)

Berlin: 25hours Hotel Bikini Berlin, Budapester Str. 40, 10787 Berlin (May 11-12: 12.00pm – 8.00pm daily)

Tokyo: Hotel Koé Tokyo, 3-7 Udagawacho, Shibuya, Tokyo 150-0042 (May 11-13: 10.00am – 11.00pm daily)

6 Sep: Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

7 Sep: Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

9 Sep: O2 Arena, London, UK

10 Sep: O2 Arena, London, UK

15 Sep: Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

18 Sep: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, UK

19 Sep: FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield, UK

24 Sep: 3 Arena, Dublin, UK

27 Sep: Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, UK