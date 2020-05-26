Parkway Drive are working on new music during lockdown

Parkway Drive frontman Winston McCall says the band are currently working on new music.

Like the vast majority of artists, Parkway Drive are at home during the current lockdown. And with their touring plans decimated because of the coronavirus pandemic, McCall says it’s been a fun process taking the time to write new material

He tells Rock Sound: “We've started writing which is awesome. It's not something that happens fast for us. Basically, our calendar is messed up. We were going to take a bunch of time off next year to start writing anyway, and now a whole chunk of this year has been wiped out.

“So we've started writing now. I'm not sure that's going to mean anything will be out sooner, but it definitely means we’re active, which is really cool. It’s fun so far, it’s a challenge. It's nice to know that there's a lot of gas in the tank and a lot of fire to go along with it.”

McCall adds: “At this stage, you always hope the passion is still there. You just never know. When we write and record an album, we put everything we have into it until there’s nothing left,.

“You just hope it comes back because we always walk out, and it's like, ‘I can't imagine ever writing another song in my entire life – that's all the ideas we have at this point in time.' You hope the spark comes back. It's been fun. We can’t do anything other than this right now.”

Earlier this week, Parkway Drive postponed their Australian Revolution tour with Hatebreed and Every Time I Die, moving it to 2021.

The band also recently released their documentary Viva The Underdogs which features footage from their headline set at Wacken Open Air 2019.

The film has 11 live tracks from the German festival, along with three studio tracks recorded in German: Würgegriff (Vice Grip), Die Leere (The Void), and Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing) which features German rapper Casper.