Architects detail biggest UK tour

Architects have confirmed their biggest-ever UK tour – they’ll hit the road with Every Time I Die, Blessthefall and Counterparts in March 2015.

The British shows will follow a string of European appearances, of which the band say: “We’ll be doing everything we can to make sure these are the best shows in our 10-year history. We can’t wait.”

Architects launch their single Colony Collapse on September 29. It’s taken from sixth album Lost Forever // Lost Together, launched earlier this year and described by Metal Hammer as “engaging, challenging and outright gnarly metal.”

Tour tickets are on sale now.

Mar 09: Bristol Anson Rooms

Mar 10: Manchester Ritz

Mar 11: Glasgow O2 ABC

Mar 12: Birmingham Institute

Mar 13: Nottingham Rock City

Mar 14: London Roundhouse