Arc Of Life return with new track All Things Considered

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Yes offshoot Arc Of Life will release their second album Don't Look Down in November

Arc Of Life
(Image credit: Press)

Arc Of Life, the band featuring Yes members Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen, have returned with a brand new single, All Things Considered, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming second album Don't Look Down, which will be released through Frontiers Records on November 18.

The quintet are completed by guitarist Jimmy Haun, who has also worked with Sherwood on the Circa and Yoso projects as well as featuring on Yes' 1991 Union album, and former Sound Of Contact and In Continuum keyboard player Dave Kerzner.

Arc of Life released their self-titled debut album last year, saying at the time, "The concept behind Arc Of Life is, in keeping with the progressive rock philosophy, to craft creative, challenging, and ear-pleasing music that pushes boundaries. Yes music is a clear point of influence. But while Yes is clearly the main point of comparison, a lot of musical similarities can be drawn to describe Arc Of Life’s grandiose and epic approach to music."

You can view the new album's artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Don't Look Down.

Arc Of Life

(Image credit: Frontiers)

Arc Of Life: Don't Look Down
1.  Real Time World
2.  Don't Look Down
3.  All Things Considered
4.  Colors Come Alive
5.  Let Live
6.  Arc Of Life

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.