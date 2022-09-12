Arc Of Life return with new track All Things Considered

Arc Of Life, the band featuring Yes members Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen, have returned with a brand new single, All Things Considered, which you can listen to below.

It's taken from the band's upcoming second album Don't Look Down, which will be released through Frontiers Records on November 18.

The quintet are completed by guitarist Jimmy Haun, who has also worked with Sherwood on the Circa and Yoso projects as well as featuring on Yes' 1991 Union album, and former Sound Of Contact and In Continuum keyboard player Dave Kerzner.

Arc of Life released their self-titled debut album last year, saying at the time, "The concept behind Arc Of Life is, in keeping with the progressive rock philosophy, to craft creative, challenging, and ear-pleasing music that pushes boundaries. Yes music is a clear point of influence. But while Yes is clearly the main point of comparison, a lot of musical similarities can be drawn to describe Arc Of Life’s grandiose and epic approach to music."

You can view the new album's artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Don't Look Down.

(Image credit: Frontiers)

Arc Of Life: Don't Look Down

1. Real Time World

2. Don't Look Down

3. All Things Considered

4. Colors Come Alive

5. Let Live

6. Arc Of Life