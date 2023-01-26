Apparently, this is what metal sounds like to people who don't like metal (starring a dog, a duck and a horny turtle)

This hilarious video claims to show what metal sounds like to people who really don't like the genre. If true, we feel sorry for the non-believers

A drummer, a duck and a dog
We've all been there. You're in your element, blaring your favourite Black Sabbath/Slipknot/Sepultura/Morbid Angel album (delete as appropriate), and then one hapless associate - a partner, a colleague, a friend, maybe a grumpy relative - walks by and bellows out those dreaded three words: "It's just...noise."

Whatever the reason, it seems heavy metal is a genre that just fundamentally ignites something wonderful in some of us, and  deeply, truly horrifies just about everyone else. Now, one plucky internet musician has put something together that claims to show the world exactly what metal sounds like to people that don't like metal at all.

Laying down some sick blastbeats, layering in some heavy riffs and bringing in some assists from a howling husky, a tap-dancing duck on a drum (don't ask), a horny turtle giving its mating cry and a couple of other rowdy canine pals, Joe Button has managed to create one of the most ridiculous (and hilarious) metal videos we've seen this week.

Get stuck in below, and maybe try and sneak it into your public listening next time a metal-hating associate is nearby. See if they notice the difference.

If that clip has tickled your fancy, Joe has plenty of other great/silly videos for you to gaze over, from a version of System Of A Down's Chop Suey! featuring dogs, to cat-driven takes on Disturbed's Down With The Sickness to a 'pig core' video that, er, doesn't actually include any real pigs. Can't win 'em all, we suppose.

