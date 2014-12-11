AOR Magazine Issue 13 out today!

As the 80s began, Aerosmith were in the grip of debilitating substance issues, estranged from their genius guitarist, Joe Perry, and at their lowest ebb. Only a fool would’ve bet on them to return, bigger than ever. But that’s what happened…

Cover Story: Aerosmith in the 80s

Bryan Adams – The groover from Vancouver revisits the making of his breakthrough album, Reckless, and discusses his parallel career as a photographer.

Emitt Rhodes – His gift for classic songwriting and deft, bluesy rock should’ve made Emitt a star, but the business laid him low. Now, 40 years on from his last album, Rhodes rides again.

Twenty More Surprising AOR Albums – The AOR triumphs of Celine Dion, Cliff Richard, David Cassidy and Toni Basil – prepare to have your assumptions challenged!

Survivor – An exclusive extract from Jim Peterik’s new autobiography Through The Eye Of The Tiger tells how the group hooked up with late, great frontman Jimi Jamison.

TNT – As original vocalist Tony Harnell returns to the microphone, the group open up on their reunion and the truth behind former singer Tony Mills’ exit from the group.

Beau Hill – When his band Airborne crashed, Beau Hill went on to become one of AOR’s greatest production heroes, masterminding albums by Ratt, Warrant, Winger, Alice Cooper, Twisted Sister and more.

Dennis DeYoung – The former Styx-man tells the tales behind the group’s greatest anthems.

Jean Beauvoir – The wild life and outrageous fortunes of the Mohawk-sporting rock hero from Voodoo X, Crown Of Thorns and The Plasmatics.

Best Shot – Mick Jones gazes into AOR’s lens and discusses Foreigner’s future as he approaches his 70th birthday.

News – Our keenest newshounds hunt down the truth about Cher’s health scare and Richie Sambora’s exit from Bon Jovi. Plus: all the new and nearly-new bands you need to know.

AOR Obsessions – Ken McIntyre soundtracks his life with the balladry of Frank Stallone.

Q&AOR – Teri Tims on growing up country, her long-awaited AOR debut, and how she met husband Paul Sabu.

Retro Perspective – Angel confound their fans with their 1977 album On Earth As It Is In Heaven.

Hi Infidelities – Joe Lynn Turner tunes in to tell us the truth, and only the truth.

Reviews – Album, reissue and live reviews with Rated X, Shades & Peters, Foreigner, Heart, Vega, Danger Danger, Nubian Rose, Asia, Mr Big, Kix, White Widdow. Plus: special six-page review of Firefest – The Final Fling.

There’s more – Bonus features on Houston, Angels Or Kings and Ten!

All this and more in AOR No.13

