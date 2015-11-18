Anvil to launch album no.16 in February

Anvil will release their 16th album Anvil Is Anvil on February 26.

The follow-up to 2013’s Hope In Hell will be issued via SPV/Steamhammer and comes on the back of the band’s successful PledgeMusic campaign.

It was the first time guitarist and vocalist Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow, drummer Robb Reiner and bassist Chris Robertson used crowdfunding. But they said earlier this year the time was right to explore an alternative way to raise cash.

They said: “After years of having record labels being in between the band and our fans, we’re finally at a point in our history to directly connect.

“Considering that almost anyone aware of Anvil knows our long and sometimes brutal history, we’re hoping you would be honoured to help and prove us right in our belief in you.

“We promise another top notch Anvil recording that we can enjoy for many years into the future.”

Full album details will be issued in due course.

