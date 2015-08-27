Anvil name album no.16

Anvil have revealed the title of their upcoming 16th album.

The follow-up to 2013’s Hope In Hell will be called Anvil Is Anvil and it’s being helped in its production thanks to a pre-order PledgeMusic campaign – the first time the group have used crowdfunding to support their music.

Guitarist and vocalist Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow said: “Considering that almost anyone aware of Anvil knows our long and sometimes brutal history, we’re hoping you would be honoured to help and prove us right in our belief in you. And we promise another top notch Anvil recording that we can enjoy for many years into the future.”

Kudlow, drummer Robb Reiner and bassist Chris Robertson will release further details in due course via their PledgeMusic page.

Earlier this year, Kudlow slammed modern metal, telling Classic Rock that it lacked melody and featured “non-talented” artists.